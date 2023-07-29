News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Karen's Diner opens in Portsmouth this weekend at Southsea Drift Bar - this is what to expect

The ‘rudest restaurant in the world’ Karen’s Diner has opened in Portsmouth this weekend with guests eagerly awaiting great food – and terrible service.
By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

The restaurant, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is opened at the Drift Southsea in Palmerston Road last night (Friday, July 28) as part of its UK tour this year providing a menu boasting New York style food.

ALSO READ: Karen's Diner - this is what customers can expect

The dining experience will also be offered today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30).

Karen's Diner has arrived at Drift Portsmouth on Friday 28th July 2023. Picture: Habibur RahmanKaren's Diner has arrived at Drift Portsmouth on Friday 28th July 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Karen's Diner has arrived at Drift Portsmouth on Friday 28th July 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year with videos captured at its restaurants in Australia, America and the UK going viral on social platforms such as TikTok. Whether it be the waiters or waitresses delivering your order to the wrong table, throwing stuff like menus on the floor or barraging you with an expletive rant - customers will not forget their visit in a hurry.

There is some limited availability. To book tickets follow the link to Karen's Diner On Tour: Portsmouth.

Related topics:PortsmouthNew YorkAustraliaTikTok