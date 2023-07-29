The restaurant, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is opened at the Drift Southsea in Palmerston Road last night (Friday, July 28) as part of its UK tour this year providing a menu boasting New York style food.

Karen’s Diner has risen in popularity over the last year with videos captured at its restaurants in Australia, America and the UK going viral on social platforms such as TikTok. Whether it be the waiters or waitresses delivering your order to the wrong table, throwing stuff like menus on the floor or barraging you with an expletive rant - customers will not forget their visit in a hurry.