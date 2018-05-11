LAWRENCE MURPHY: A delicious post-cycle salad

Most years there is an organised bicycle ride around the Isle of Wight held on the first bank holiday in May.

This year thousands of cyclists turned out and the sun shone making the ride that little bit more beautiful and difficult at the same time.

The views from the top of Military Road overlooking The Needles and Tennyson Down are quite spectacular and worth every grinding pedal stroke to reach the top.

It was a spectacular day finished off with a lovely barbecue which Julia had prepared for my return.

The courgette salad served with lamb was fantastic, so here is the recipe.

Ingredients

4 small courgettes

8 anchovies

Clove of garlic

Sprig of rosemary

60ml olive oil

20ml balsamic vinegar

75g soft goat's cheese

4 radishes

Method

1. Thinly slice the courgettes long ways and sprinkle with a little salt. Leave to stand for 15 minutes.

2. Put the anchovies, garlic, rosemary, oil and vinegar into a small blender and blitz together.

3. Wash the salt from the courgettes, drain and toss in the dressing.

4. Crumb the cheese in and add sliced radish.

5. Season with pepper and serve.