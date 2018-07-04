 LAWRENCE MURPHY: A simply sublime cherry dessert

As we reach July and our summer continues, the much-loved cherry comes into full season.

This juicy berry not only looks beautiful but packs fantastic flavour. Being either sour or sweet means the different cherries can be used in a variety of dishes.

Just make sure you get the right variety as the sour ones do need cooking.

Cherries contain high amounts of vitamins and antioxidants but for me it’s the flavour that counts.

I like cherries from the fridge, de-stoned just before you eat them to avoid them going brown. They eat beautifully with many flavours, such as almond, orange or vanilla, but are just sublime with dark chocolate.

This easy recipe, which can be made in advance, is fantastic with sweet cherries.

Ingredients

36 cherries or more if small

150g dark chocolate chopped into small pieces

300ml double cream

20g caster sugar

Method

1. Line the bottom of a baking tray with parchment paper and put six small rings to it.

2. Heat the double cream and sugar until it just bubbles (do not let it boil).

3. Stir and make sure the sugar is dissolved.

4. Stir in the chocolate until smooth and glossy.

5. Pour into the rings and set in the fridge for three hours.

6. Place the rings on to plates and torch off.

7. Stone the cherries and arrange on top of the ganache.