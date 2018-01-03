LAWRENCE MURPHY: Applying old skills with fresh ingredients

PARSNIP GALETTE Serves 2

As we enter a new year I’m hoping that some of you have decided to cook more fresh foods, try new ingredients and experiment with the seasonal goodies that are abundant and tasty.

Use your basic skills with new ingredients and keep to the mantra of keeping it simple and you can’t really go wrong. Where you want to experiment is with ingredients that you already know.

Think about their make-up, texture and if they are like other produce that you use. That is how I came up with this week's recipe, where I've used parsnips instead of potatoes to make a galette.

Perfectly sweet-tasting parsnips with a crisp roasted exterior are perfect with braised short rib of beef, or you could add a little ewe cheese, some rosemary and top with an egg for a wholesome vegetarian dinner.

Enjoy your time in the kitchen creating new exciting dishes, and I’d like to wish you all a happy cooking new year.

Ingredients

2 parsnips

Large knob butter

Sea salt

Method

1. Peel the parsnips and slice very thinly on the round.

2. Rub a thick layer of butter onto a small oven proof dish or cast iron frying pan and sprinkle with a little salt.

3. Carefully lay the parsnip discs into the pan, overlapping all round.

4. Continue layering the parsnip discs until all are used.

5. Add a few knobs of butter on top and a little more salt.

6. Bake in a pre-heated oven (200C, gas 6) for 20 minutes and then press down the galette before putting back in the oven for a further 20 minutes.

7. Press again and drain some of the melted butter away.

8. Turn onto a plate and serve.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.