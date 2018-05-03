LAWRENCE MURPHY: Why not try a new bit of skirt?

Last week was British Beef Week, and the fact that we produce some of the best beef in the world makes it easy to support.

Why not take the opportunity to talk to your butcher about different cuts? Shin, blade and flank are not as expensive yet still pack a great flavour.

Skirt is a long flat piece of meat which, after a few hours in the pot, is really rather lovely.

Ingredients

600g beef skirt

1 onion chopped

1 leek split and chopped

1 carrot chopped

4 cloves garlic chopped

2 bay leaves

300ml red wine

500ml beef stock

Tablespoon tomato paste

2 sticks celery finely chopped

2 carrots finely chopped

Method

1. Heat a large casserole dish and add a little olive oil.

2. Gently brown the onion, carrot and leek for five minutes.

3. Add the tomato paste and cook for two minutes. Add garlic, bay leaves, red wine and beef stock.

4. Bring to the boil and add the beef skirt. Cover and put in a pre-heated oven 150C/gas 3 for three hours.

5. Remove the beef from the pot and keep warm. Sieve the remaining juices into a saucepan.

6. Heat the juices and reduce until you get a sauce consistency, taste and season if required. Add the chopped carrot and leek and cook for three minutes.

7. Portion the beef into four and place in bowls. Spoon over the carrots, celery and sauce.