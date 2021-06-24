Light fish stew | Recipe of the week
In the last few weeks we have seen the temperature go from 28 degrees with beautiful blue skies to rainy, cold 12-degree days.
Barbecue one week and then maybe a big bowl of comforting soup the next. Our diets certainly change with the weather.
Using fish makes this dish lighter than a meat stew and you can choose which fish, depending on freshness and preference. There’s no harm adding a few prawns or mussels near the end of the cooking and a big spoon of garlic mayonnaise to spice things up. This could become a favourite summer dish when the clouds are about.
Ingredients – serves four
1 onion, finely chopped
6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Teaspoon fennel seed
Teaspoon chilli flakes
Bulb of fennel, chopped
120ml white wine
600ml fish or chicken stock
Pinch of saffron
300g cherry tomatoes, cut in half
Tablespoon chopped dill
700g various fish fillets cut into 2cm chunks (bass, brill, salmon lemon sole, grey mullet)
Method
1. Heat a large saucepan and add a tablespoon of olive oil.
2. Cook the onion, chopped fennel and garlic for 3 minutes without colouring.
3. Add the fennel seed and chilli flakes, stir in and then add the white wine.
4. Add the stock, saffron and tomatoes and cook for 15 minutes on a medium heat. Taste and add sea salt if needed.
5. Drop in the fish and gently simmer for about 4 minutes to cook the fish. Add the chopped dill and let stand off the heat for a minute or so.
6. Serve with crusty bread and garlic mayonnaise.