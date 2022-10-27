Marks & Spencer's snow globe gins are back - and thery're £5 cheaper than last year

Light-up Snow Globe Gin Liqueurs are back by popular demand and now cost just £15 a bottle

Famed for the stunning light-up bottles of gin liqueur, Marks & Spencer has brought back its wo most popular - clementine and spiced sugar plum he latter tastes just like a warm mince pie in a glass.

The number one selling spirit in the UK last December - these festive beauts truly are a must-have.

Making the perfect gift this Christmas, whether that is a gift for a loved one, or a little treat for yourself , they also double up as a stunning decoration.

Not only are they beautifully designed taking inspiration from The Nutcracker ballet, they also illuminate AND contain edible 23-carat gold or silver leaf for ultimate snow globe effect.

Give them a shake and be dazzled as the flecks flutter around inside.

How best to enjoy you ask... here are some serving suggestions:

Cocktail of dreams:

A warming cocktail at Christmas is just what is needed, and this simple recipe is perfect for a chilly night, or in a flask on your Xmas day stroll. Warm four measures of apple juice in a pan, add two measures of Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur - gently stir until hot. Pour into a mug/flask and garnish with an apple slice. SIP, SIP, HOORAY.

Pimp up your fizz:

Make your glass of bubbly super festive with a 15ml pour of either the clementine or spiced sugar plum liqueur atop your favour bubbly - we recommend topping a crisp glass of prosecco.

On the rocks:

For those who like it neat, these beautiful liqueurs can simply be served over ice as a stunningly festive aperitif.

In-store now:

Light-up Snow Globe Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur

£15, 70cl – Alc 20% vol

Festive spiced sugar plum flavoured gin liqueur snow globe (which tastes just like a warm mince pie). This stunning liqueur contains edible silver leaf which creates a magical winter scene when you shake the bottle, making the perfect festive gift.

Light-up Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur

£15, 70cl – Alc 20% vol

Shake up some festive sparkle with our clementine-flavoured gin liqueur snow globe. This zesty liqueur contains edible gold leaf which creates a magical winter scene when you shake the bottle, making for an unforgettable gift.

Also available in online bundles:

Clementine Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift, £35

Don’t miss out on this season’s must-have Christmas gift. A bottle of our sparkling light-up clementine snow globe gin liqueur, with edible 23-carat gold leaf in a stunning light-up bottle design inspired by The Nutcracker ballet, perfectly paired with our limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, in a beautiful matching gift box. Snap up this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas

Spiced Sugar Plum Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift, £35