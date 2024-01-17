The new McDonald's store in London Road, North End opened on Wednesday, January 17 but it is not a traditional restaurant. Whereas a usual McDonald's would have seating and an order at the counter policy, the new site is purely for takeaway meals with no seating area.

There are three double sided self-service kiosks where meals need to be purchased rather than at the counter. Staff are on hand to help with any queries and collection of the meals will take place at the counter as usual. The opening day saw the store open its doors at 11am, however, moving forwards the opening times will be 8am to 10.30pm.