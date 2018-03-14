New Port Solent eatery offers classic Indian flavour with a twist

Have your say

CURRY lovers can now enjoy their favourite dishes complemented by one of the best views in the city.

New restaurant India Quay has opened its doors along the Boardwalks at Port Solent.

Open everyday from midday until 11pm, the eatery boasts a menu centred on traditional Indian and Bengali cuisine – all prepared by a team of award-winning chefs.

But in a bid to get away from the norm, says owner Ruman Karim, it packs a twist.

He said: ‘What we are really trying to do is create a street food feel.

‘And so far, through the many customers we’ve had and via social media, we’re glad to say people have responded really well to our ideas.’

A hit since the spot recently opened are its Thali dishes – particularly the biryani – which comprise a spread of spicy and sweet sauces and dips around a central pot of steamed rice.

But for those who prefer to opt for a more conservative pick, all bases are covered.

Mr Karim said: ‘There really is something on our menu to suit all tastes.

‘We love the Thali way of serving, but of course we still offer many of the classic curries.’

Opening India Quay is the latest step in a 40-year history of restaurant experience for Mr Karim.

He also owns The Ghandi Restaurant in Kingston Road, Fratton, and Bombay Bay in Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea.

In 2016, the pair both featured in the top three of The News’ Curry House of the Year Awards.

And while other Indian restaurants have come and gone at Port Solent, Mr Karim says his latest venture is here to stay.

He said: ‘The ultimate key is providing fantastic, quality food with brilliant service – and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

‘We are not in this for the short-term, we are absolutely here to stay.’

To learn more or browse India Quay’s full menu – which also contains a host of locally-sourced ingredients and desserts – visit indiaquaysolent.co.uk.