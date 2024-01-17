McDonald's opened it's new store at 75 London Road, North End on Wednesday, January 17 at 11am. The fast food giant has taken the space vacated by Subway in August 2023. While this is a new store for McDonalds, they have previously had a popular restaurant in North End.

The original North End McDonald's was also located in London Road but closed in 2015 and was replaced by a betting shop to the dismay of some locals. That store has now been divided in two and is occupied by CEX, a preowned video game and media business, and Betfred. However, after nine years, North End once again has a McDonald's which could prove to be popular.