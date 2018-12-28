Have your say

The festive season gives us many opportunities to eat fabulous food and show off our culinary skills.

Christmas Day can be a lot of pressure while Boxing Day is a breeze as we consume cold cuts and left-overs with pickles.

The next big celebration is New Year’s Eve which is a much more relaxed occasion. You have the whole day to prepare some great food before guests arrive.

This pheasant roll recipe will get you off to a cracking start.

Ingredients – makes 6

4 pheasant thighs skinned and boned

100g pork belly skin removed

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

Tspn finely chopped thyme

60g cooked chestnuts, skins removed and chopped

30g breadcrumbs

Tbsp brandy

Filo pastry

Melted butter

Method

1. Mince the pheasant thighs and pork belly and put into a mixing bowl.

2. Gently fry the onions and garlic in oil until soft, allow to cool and add to the minced meat.

3. Add the thyme, chestnuts, brandy and breadcrumbs and mix together.

4. Season and divide into six.

5. Butter one side of the filo and fold in half, butter again and fold again.

6. Put a piece of the mixture on to the filo and roll up. Repeat until you have all six rolls done.

7. Place on a baking tray and cook in a preheated oven 200c/gas 7 for 15 minutes until golden.