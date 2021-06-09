Pizza chain Domino's opens new Park Gate branch - creating 15 jobs and it's still looking for more

Domino’s opened its new store at 15-17 Middle Road, on Tuesday.

The new store, which has taken over a former estate agents, will welcome 15 jobs to the area, including pizza chefs, customer service workers and delivery drivers.

Staff welcome the public at the opening of a new Domino's in Middle Road, Park Gate. Pictured: Michael Foley-Artherton (30), Mike Hickford (36), Sarah West (43) and Sunny Downey (34). Picture: Mike Cooter (080621)

Rosie Chase, store manager, said: ‘We’re excited to have opened our new store in Park Gate. We’re also on the lookout for enthusiastic pizza lovers to be part of our Park Gate team.

‘Domino’s is a great place to start your career, with four out of five of our store managers starting their own career as in-store team members or delivery drivers.

‘As we expand, we take great pleasure in promoting from within, we recognise the importance of keeping hold of the best talent in the market.

‘If you are up for a challenge and hungry for progression, we can offer you a rewarding and prospect rich role with a growing, dynamic, diverse and exciting company.’

Nationally Domino’s Pizza is looking for 5,000 new staff members.

The fast-food chain said it had taken on thousands of employees during the pandemic as demand for takeaways surged amid tight coronavirus restrictions.

Domino’s took on just over 8,000 workers throughout 2020, it said. But as the UK emerges from lockdown, the chain’s recruits are going back to their former roles and it is now looking for staff to work in its 1,100 branches.

To celebrate the Park Gate opening, customers can get their hands on two exclusive deals - buy one pizza and get another for only £1 and 50 per cent off pizza when you send £20 or more.

To order go to dominos.co.uk or call 01489 589888.

For more go to facebook.com/DominosFarehamParkGate/ or to apply for a job go to hellodominos.co.uk/recruitment/.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron