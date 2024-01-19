News you can trust since 1877
Port Solent restaurants ranked from best to worst - according to Google reviews

Portsmouth is blessed with numerous locations that offer diners with multiple options to eat, drink and relax.
By Joe Williams
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT

Port Solent boasts a selection of restaurants, bars, and cafes for people to explore, all within a beautiful waterfront location. There are not many places that offer fantastic eateries with a view of boats making their way in and out of a picturesque harbour.

With so much choice, it can be hard to decide where to go. To help you in this quandary we have looked at the rating of each of the restaurants in Port Solent, as judged by customers on Google reviews.

Here are the 13 restaurants on offer, ranked from worst to best:

Here are the 13 restaurants in Port Solent ranked from worst to best - according to Google reviews

Port Solent restaurants ranked

Here are the 13 restaurants in Port Solent ranked from worst to best - according to Google reviews Photo: The News

The Botanical has a rating of 3.9 based on 227 Google reviews. One person said: "Pretty décor, brilliant staff, good quality brunch food and fantastic cocktails."

2. The Botanical

The Botanical has a rating of 3.9 based on 227 Google reviews. One person said: "Pretty décor, brilliant staff, good quality brunch food and fantastic cocktails."

The Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent has a rating of 4.0 based on 2,910 google reviews. One customer said: "Good selection of beers at great prices and the food and service is okay too."

3. The Sir Alex Rose - JD Wetherspoons

The Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent has a rating of 4.0 based on 2,910 google reviews. One customer said: "Good selection of beers at great prices and the food and service is okay too."

The Harvester in Port Solent has a rating of 4.0 based on 2,164 Google reviews. One person said: "Lovely meal can’t wait to go back this will be my new place for family meals"

4. Harvester

The Harvester in Port Solent has a rating of 4.0 based on 2,164 Google reviews. One person said: "Lovely meal can't wait to go back this will be my new place for family meals"

