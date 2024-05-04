Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook returned with a bang as spice fans enjoy the sunshine - in pictures

A popular food and drink festival returned to Portsmouth with glorious sunshine allowing the crowds to enjoy a memorable day
By Joe Williams
Published 4th May 2024, 20:44 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 20:45 BST

The annual Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival started its weekend long event on Saturday, May 4 at Fort Purbrook with crowds flocking to the event. All things chilli is celebrated, from a chilli eating contest, to chilli tasters, and the chance to buy your own chilli plants. Not to forget the other crucial element of the festival, the chance to try excellent gins from the region to give your mouth a chance to cool down.

There was much more besides, with a range of music on offer and a selection of brilliant entertainment for children. It is no wonder the festival has become an eagerly anticipated event in the city.

Here is 22 pictures of people enjoying the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival:

Ten brave contestants signed up to the chilli eating contest at the festival.

Ten brave contestants signed up to the chilli eating contest at the festival. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Suzy Gage and her sister, Kate Newman, left, sample some dark cherry liqueur at the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival, Fort Purbrook

Suzy Gage and her sister, Kate Newman, left, sample some dark cherry liqueur at the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival, Fort Purbrook Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Gary Welch tries out the chilli jam at the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival, Fort Purbrook

Gary Welch tries out the chilli jam at the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival, Fort Purbrook Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Sam Chapman shows off her amazing selection of honey goods from Leythorne Farm, Chichester

Sam Chapman shows off her amazing selection of honey goods from Leythorne Farm, Chichester Photo: Chris Moorhouse

