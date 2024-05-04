The annual Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival started its weekend long event on Saturday, May 4 at Fort Purbrook with crowds flocking to the event. All things chilli is celebrated, from a chilli eating contest, to chilli tasters, and the chance to buy your own chilli plants. Not to forget the other crucial element of the festival, the chance to try excellent gins from the region to give your mouth a chance to cool down.
There was much more besides, with a range of music on offer and a selection of brilliant entertainment for children. It is no wonder the festival has become an eagerly anticipated event in the city.
Here is 22 pictures of people enjoying the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival: