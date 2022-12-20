Annie Keeping who organises Caring Hands Food Bank on Kingston Road said: ‘We are anticipating that the levels of need will increase following on from Christmas due to people using their heating due to the cold weather and the two week holiday where families will be in their homes and families buying presents for their children.’

Data collected by the Trussell Trust, which operates food banks in Portsmouth and surrounding areas, revealed that 2,173,158 people received emergency three-day food packs between April 2021 and March 2022.

The North End Pantry

Here are some opening times for food banks in the Portsmouth area over the Christmas period:

SOUTHSEA

Though not officially a food bank, The LifeHouse on Albert Road will be open from 9am-11am on December 25, providing warm breakfasts, company and entertainment for those in need. This week, they are asking for people to donate hats and gloves after running out during the recent cold snap.

Lifehouse manager Mike Morell said: ' We are open Christmas day because we can open. It is a Sunday and other people aren't available to open and I thought if I can, I should.’

Kings Church Hall on Somers Road will open on Wednesday, December 28, between 11am-1pm giving out three-day food parcels.

BUCKLAND

The Haven Community Centre on Lake Road will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 1pm to 3pm providing one-off emergency food parcels.

Caring Hands Foodbank on Kingston Road will be delivering parcels on Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22. This includes three day food packs, Christmas dinners and treat bags. People who wish to help can bring new toys suitable for children aged two to ten to the Empower Centre before Wednesday, December 21.

CITY CENTRE

Harbour Church, St. George's Square, will be open ‘as usual’ on Thursday, December 22.

PAULSGROVE

Paulsgrove Baptist Church on Woofferton Road will be open on Thursday, December 22 from 12-2pm.

NORTH END

