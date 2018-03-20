Portsmouth restaurant offers free breakfast to sleepyheads wearing a dressing gown

Have your say

AN ITALIAN restaurant chain is offering a free breakfast to customers who don a dressing gown to dine next weekend.

To celebrate a new breakfast menu, Carluccio’s have promised a free breakfast to diners on Saturday, March 31 before 11am across all of its stores including those in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, West Quay Shopping Centre, Southampton and in Chichester.

New breakfast dishes include an extended Magnifica range of cooked breakfasts, with vegetarian and vegan options.

The veggie Magnifica is a plate laden with eggs, courgette fritters, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and toasted ciabatta, whilst the vegan Magifica features baked borlotti beans, summer squash, tomatoes, spinach and toasted ciabatta. Plus of course the Magnifica Tradizionale: eggs with grilled smoky pancetta, sausage, sautéed mushrooms, tomato and toasted ciabatta.

Other dishes include Eggs Diavlo – fried eggs with tomato, spicy ‘nduja, parmigano reggiano and toasted ciabatta, French toast using panettone, ricotta & yoghurt, berries, honey and cinnamon. New cold press juices have also been introduced; a fresh mix of apple, spinach, kale and lemon or opt for carrot, orange, apple and turmeric.

