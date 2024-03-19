But once you have finished looking around, food is usually at the forefront of people’s minds. Fortunately, Portsmouth has you covered with a range of fantastic establishments a stones throw away from the best attractions that the city has to offer.
We have scoured TripAdvisor to find the best places to eat near 24 of the cities visitor hotspots.
1. The Ship Anson
Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard has five of the top rated attractions in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. Within a stones throw of the entrance is one of their top rated restaurant, The Ship Anson in The Hard, which has a 4.5 rating from 1,227 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing (170223-9789)
2. Brasserie Blanc
If you are visiting Gunwharf Quays for shopping or a trip up the Spinnaker Tower, Brasserie Blanc is one the best places to eat according to TripAdvisor. It has a a 4.5 rating from 1,976 reviews. Photo: Raphaëlle Pérez
3. The Florence Arms
If you are visiting the D-Day Story, a short 0.3 mile walk away is a gastro-pub known for its great food. The Florence Arms has a rating of 4.5 from 933 reviews. Photo: Malcolm Wells
4. Truffles Bistro
Visitors to The Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson can utilise the in-house 1871 Café. Alternatively, just 1.6 miles down the road is a popular restaurant that TripAdvisor rates as the best in Fareham. Truffles Bistro, Fareham, is a modern European bistro that has a rating of 5 from 391 reviews. Photo: Google