But where are your favourite coffee spots in the city and the surrounding areas? We put out the question and you didn’t disappoint us with all of your excellent suggestions which we have gathered together in our handy guide
Here are 16 of your favourite coffee spots:
1. Portsmouth's best coffee spots
From global chains to independent roaster, here are the spots that you picked as your favourite for coffee. Photo: -
2. Hideout Coffee Company
Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is a favourite with our readers. Photo: Hope Mckellar
3. The Canteen
Waterfront café, The Canteen, is known for their high quality food and drink. It has been highlighted by our readers as a great place to get coffee and watch the ships go by. Photo: Google Maps
4. Baffled Coffee - Broad Street
Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road opened in 2016 and has established itself as popular coffee spot in Southsea, certainly amongst our readers. Photo: JPIMedia