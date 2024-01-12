Portsmouth's worldwide restaurants: 22 countries represented by eateries in Portsmouth including Italy, India and China
The cold weather and post Christmas blues can make you wish you were on holiday abroad experiencing new cultures and exotic foods.
By Joe Williams
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Well, the good news is you won’t have to travel too far to taste delicacies from around the world with Portsmouth boasting a large number of International restaurants, bringing the world to your doorstep. From India to Italy, Jamaican to Vietnam, we have looked at the exciting options available to you.
