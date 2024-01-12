News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth's worldwide restaurants: 22 countries represented by eateries in Portsmouth including Italy, India and China

The cold weather and post Christmas blues can make you wish you were on holiday abroad experiencing new cultures and exotic foods.
By Joe Williams
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT

Well, the good news is you won’t have to travel too far to taste delicacies from around the world with Portsmouth boasting a large number of International restaurants, bringing the world to your doorstep. From India to Italy, Jamaican to Vietnam, we have looked at the exciting options available to you.

Let us take you around the world in 22 Portsmouth restaurants:

There are many restaurants throughout Portsmouth that celebrate food culture from around the world. Here are 22 examples.

1. Around the world in Portsmouth restaurants

There are many restaurants throughout Portsmouth that celebrate food culture from around the world. Here are 22 examples. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
A well-established eatery, The Akash has been a staple in the city for years and continues to offer traditional Indian dishes.

2. India - The Akash

A well-established eatery, The Akash has been a staple in the city for years and continues to offer traditional Indian dishes. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
There are a number of great Italian restaurants in Portsmouth including Giuseppe's in Kent Road, Southsea.

3. Italy - Giuseppe's

There are a number of great Italian restaurants in Portsmouth including Giuseppe's in Kent Road, Southsea. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Sakura Japanese Restaurant in Albert Road has a great selection of sushi and noodle dishes.

4. Japan - Sakura

Sakura Japanese Restaurant in Albert Road has a great selection of sushi and noodle dishes. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthIndiaItalyChina