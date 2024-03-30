The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, opened its doors once again the bank holiday weekend with customers enjoying the fresh look and entertainment on show.

The new landlords Jamie and Debbie, who also run the Marmion in Southsea, were excited to “carry on the legacy” of the former landlords Paul and Claire Wicks. However, a number of changes have been made to the decor as well as increasing the number of beers and ales available.

Jamie and Debbie said ahead of the opening: “Get ready for an unforgettable Easter weekend as we kick off the festivities with the electrifying sounds of The Ace Tones, a rocking 50s & 60s band, and celebrate the vibrant history of The Apsley during the swinging 60s and groovy 70s. We're eager for all of you to join us, share your stories, and become part of the next chapter of The Apsley's rich history.

"We will soon be serving up mouthwatering Sunday roasts and unveiling a brand-new pub grub menu featuring all your favourites, from classic fish and chips to hearty burgers and Ploughman’s lunches.”

“As the warmer months approach, we'll fire up the barbecue and get those hog roasts sizzling, offering you even more delicious options to enjoy with your favourite pint.

“Speaking of pints, we're expanding our selection of ales and lagers to ensure there's something for every palate. And that's not all – we're revamping the decor to freshen up the space while still honouring its retro, traditional charm. A new Jukebox and Games Machine are being installed.

“We're also planning to bring you regular live entertainment and music to keep the good times rolling all year round. We would also like to reinstate the darts team, which was a big part of the Apsley’s character, so if you are interested in signing up, please message us. Alternatively pop in and see us when we reopen.”

1 . Apsley House Pictured is: Debbie, Landlady of the Apsley House Pub (2nd left) with some of her customers.Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-38) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Apsley House Pictured is: Alan 'Scotty' Court (right) who used work at the Apsley House Pub in the 60's, with friends.Picture: Keith Woodland (300321-33) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Apsley House Pictured is: The Apsley House pubPicture: Keith Woodland (300321-30) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4 . Apsley House Pictured is: Customers at the opening of the Apsley House pubPicture: Keith Woodland (300321-29) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales