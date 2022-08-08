Protein Works unveils its first ever game-changing savoury meals

Protein Works has launched new savoury meals for vegans

Two new meals are available from the 10th August, including ‘Cheeky Tikka Masala’ or ‘Bangin’ Burrito.’ These highly nutritious vegan meals are set to change lunchtime forever.

Ideal for people short on time, each meal is 100% plant-based, egg free, palm oil free and includes a perfect balance of protein, fibre, fats and carbohydrates, as well as 26 other essential vitamins and minerals per serving.

Protein Works’ team of nutritional experts has once again put technology at the heart of its research and has developed two savoury meals that are bursting with flavour, all-natural 100% plant-based ingredients and nutrients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Cheeky Tikka Masala’s unique blend of coconut milk, spices, cous cous, flaxseed, peas, sultanas and more gives an authentic flavour-popping taste of Indian cuisine without any culinary skills required!

The ‘Bangin’ Burrito’ recipe includes peppers, black-eyed beans and a secret selection of herbs and spices, as well as rice and avocado oil powder for bursts of Mexican flavours in a fresh and satisfying meal.

They are perfect for calorie-controlled diets too: for a smaller-sized 230 calorie portion, simply use two gold scoops (60g). For a more substantial and filling 345 calorie meal, use three gold scoops (90g).

Protein Works has also carefully considered the price, and wanted to make this healthy meal accessible to all – each serving is available from just £1.50.