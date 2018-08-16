We invited a few friends round for a barbecue and, typically, it rained most of the day.

So instead I prepared a shoulder of lamb stuffed with garlic, turmeric and cumin and slow roasted it for six hours with saffron and a little wine.

It was so tender you could use a spoon to cut it, the smell was divine.

We accompanied the lamb with some charred cauliflower with tahini and raisins, green leaves, Jules’ tomato salad, and a warm chilli-spiked sweet potato dish.

I like to put the food in the middle of the table for people to help themselves which creates a relaxed atmosphere and gets people chatting.

A few glasses of wine helps too.

We finished the meal with summer berry pavlova, a plate of cheese and a little more wine.

Ingredients

1 sweet potato cubed

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 green chilli finely chopped

Dessert spoon cumin

Teaspoon fennel seed

Sea salt

100 ml plain yoghurt

Olive oil

Method

1. Fry the cubed potato on a low heat for 5 minutes turning to colour

2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for another minute

3. Add the chilli, cumin and fennel

5. Put the potato into a serving dish, season with salt and drizzle over the yoghurt and olive oil