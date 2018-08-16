We invited a few friends round for a barbecue and, typically, it rained most of the day.
So instead I prepared a shoulder of lamb stuffed with garlic, turmeric and cumin and slow roasted it for six hours with saffron and a little wine.
It was so tender you could use a spoon to cut it, the smell was divine.
We accompanied the lamb with some charred cauliflower with tahini and raisins, green leaves, Jules’ tomato salad, and a warm chilli-spiked sweet potato dish.
I like to put the food in the middle of the table for people to help themselves which creates a relaxed atmosphere and gets people chatting.
A few glasses of wine helps too.
We finished the meal with summer berry pavlova, a plate of cheese and a little more wine.
Ingredients
1 sweet potato cubed
1 onion finely chopped
2 cloves garlic finely chopped
1 green chilli finely chopped
Dessert spoon cumin
Teaspoon fennel seed
Sea salt
100 ml plain yoghurt
Olive oil
Method
1. Fry the cubed potato on a low heat for 5 minutes turning to colour
2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for another minute
3. Add the chilli, cumin and fennel
5. Put the potato into a serving dish, season with salt and drizzle over the yoghurt and olive oil