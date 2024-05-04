Rapscallions opened its doors to its first customers on Friday, May 3, with the restaurant completely transformed from its previous guise. The restaurant is their second site to open in the Portsmouth area with their Southsea bar currently thriving in Osborne Road.

The Port Solent restaurant will have the same selection of rums and cocktails as their other bar, but will also have a greater focus on food. Just as with pirates, the menu will feature food from across the world and the restaurant has been decked out to look like the tropical island of Tortuga, where pirates used to congregate.

Bookings are now being taken on their website. We had a sneak peek of the new restaurant before it opened its door.

Here are 16 pictures of the amazing pirate’s paradise:

Rapscallions, a pirate themed bar in Ports Solent welcomed its first customers on Friday, May 3.

The restaurant has been transformed into a pirate's haven with the rooms regaling tales from the sea.

The restaurant has been designed to look like Tortuga, a island off Haiti, where pirates used to congregate.