Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy | Egg, ham and potato breakfast

Egg, ham and potato breakfast by Lawrence Murphy

Our pitch was in a large field surrounded by wooded areas and pasture fields where foals frolicked as there mothers kept an eye on them.

Families played games of rounders or French cricket in the centre of the field and the whole experience brought back memories of my dad taking my family to Yarmouth when I was a child.

He would insist on a cooked breakfast which was mainly bacon and eggs and occasionally a small tin of new potatoes fried with the bacon. It was with that in mind that this easy camp recipe has evolved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You don’t have to go camping to enjoy it though.

Ingredients for 2

6 small washed new potatoes

4 Slices serrano ham

2 eggs

Olive oil

Knob butter

1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves

8 dill fronds

Pinch chilli flakes

Sea salt

Balsamic vinegar

Method

1. Put the potatoes in a saucepan, cover with cold water, add a pinch of salt and bring to the

boil. Simmer for about 8 minutes (depending on size of the potato). Drain and slice.

2. Heat a little olive oil to a frying pan and set over a medium heat. Add the sliced potato and cook until golden on one side.

3. Turn the potatoes over and add the serrano ham.

4. After 2 minutes push the potato and ham to one side of the pan and turn the heat down.

5. Add a knob of butter and once bubbling crack the eggs into the pan. cook for about 4 minutes so the yolk is runny and the white firm.

6. Arrange on to plate with the egg in the middle. Sprinkle over the chilli flakes olive oil and balsamic.