Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy | Fennel, goat's cheese and blackberry salad
Take a walk on any footpath around farms or scrubland in this area and I’m sure you will see plenty of hedgerow goodies such as rose hips, elderberries and the easiest to identify, blackberries.
Sweet, tart and deep in colour and flavour, the blackberry is a firm favourite in our kitchens. The bramble fruit will be around for another month so it’s time to stock up.
The berries ripen at different intervals so you will always be able to get a few at a time. You can leave those on really high bushes for the wildlife.
Blackberries are usually combined with apple for a cracking crumble or made into jam, but they work well with sharp goat’s cheese as in this easy lunch recipe.
Ingredients (serves 4)
1 bulb fennel
100g blackberries
Teaspoon balsamic vinegar
50ml water
20g caster sugar
100g soft goat’s cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Method
1. Take 50g of the blackberries, the vinegar, sugar and water and put in a saucepan.
2. Bring to the boil and simmer for three minutes.
3. Push the dressing through a fine sieve and reserve.
4. Thinly slice the fennel and arrange on plates with the remaining blackberries.
5.Crumble over the cheese and spoon the blackberry dressing over and around.
6. Finish by drizzling olive oil over and sprinkling with a little sea salt.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.