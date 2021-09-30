Thai-style lemon sole with bobby beans

Bobby beans are thicker than a French bean and packed with goodness. Plunge the beans into boiling salted water for 3 minutes, then drop them into iced water to stop them cooking. You can eat them raw in salads, reheat them in a pan with butter or stir fry them in a hot smoking wok.

I’ve added them to this Thai style broth with steamed lemon sole for a bit of crunch and texture.

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 lemon soles filleted and skinned

1 onion chopped

small knob ginger or galangal chopped

2 red birds eye chilli chopped

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

table spoon fish sauce

table spoon Mirin

2 tablespoons soy sauce

400ml coconut milk

juice from a lime

bulb fennel sliced

200g bobby beans picked and blanched

bunch spring onion sliced

Method

1. Heat some vegetable oil in a large saucepan on medium heat.

2. Cook onion for 2 minutes. Add ginger, chilli and garlic, continue to cook for another 2 minutes.

3. Add sliced fennel, mirin, soy and fish sauce and stir in the coconut milk.

4. Bring to a simmer and cook for 4 minutes before adding lime juice.

5. Stir in bobby beans and carefully lay fish on top of the broth. Sprinkle spring onions and cover with a lid. Cook for about 4 minutes until the fish is steamed.

6. Serve with steamed rice.

