Breakfast at Delight Cafe in Copnor Road, Portsmouth

You find yourself just wanting to take an hour or so away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, with a few home comforts in a relaxing atmosphere. Sometimes, this can lead to a burning desire for a fry-up, because as far as comfort food goes you simply cannot beat crispy bacon, sausages, eggs and all the trimmings – although for many people the jury is still out on black pudding.

Craving a full English breakfast and a brief escape from reality, the Dish Detective headed down to Delight Cafe in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delight Cafe in Copnor Road, Portsmouth

The first thing I noticed when I walked through the door was how homely it felt. The decor was welcoming, with pale blue walls adorned with mirrors and fake plants, rustic chairs and wooden tables with the cutest condiment trays you’ve ever seen.

I was immediately greeted by the staff at the till and asked about how my day had been going – and it felt genuine, rather than just being a hospitality formality. My bleary eyes also couldn’t help but notice the beautiful assortment of homemade cakes at the front counter, which is always an added bonus at any establishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With pleasantries exchanged, I sat down to look at the menu and was impressed to see dozens of options, from toasties and omelettes to loaded chips and jacket potatoes. There were small breakfasts available for younger diners, and even puppaccinos for four-legged guests.

I opted for the large breakfast (£10.90) which came with two rashers of bacon, two eggs, two hash browns, an Astles sausage, mushrooms, toast, tinned tomatoes and baked beans. Bonus points for using their local butcher are inevitable here.

For those who have well and truly built up an appetite, there is also a ‘hangover breakfast’ which is absolutely piled up with pretty much double everything.

While waiting for my food to arrive I couldn’t help but notice how everyone in the cafe, guests and staff alike, all seemed to know each other very well. Conversations were flowing across the room and it was honestly very heartwarming. This is a cafe where you can tell the staff really care about their customers, and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roughly 10 minutes after placing my order, the breakfast arrived on my table and I immediately felt my tired, heavy eyes widen with joy as the smell of a freshly-cooked fry-up wafted up my nose. I immediately grabbed my knife and fork and tucked into this breakfast delight.

The eggs were cooked perfectly – the beautifully runny yolks made them ideal for dipping the toast. I was pleased to see that the tomatoes and baked beans had turned up in ramekins, rather than spilling out all across the plate. Both of these also made for fine accompaniments for the toast.

When I cut into the hash browns, their crisp exteriors unveiled a light and fluffy potato underneath, and were promptly scoffed down as my tiredness gave way to a second wind.

The mushrooms were a tad overcooked for my liking, but that was soon forgotten as I tore apart the delicious bacon. It wasn’t overcooked to the point of being crunchy, but not so undercooked that they were still translucent (I appreciate there are fans of both of these options, but this toed the line between both perfectly.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the highlight of this breakfast was undoubtedly the sausage. It showcased perfectly why restaurants should be using local suppliers; they offer the best quality of food, and you get to claim the moral superiority of supporting local business. Being quite literally a stone’s throw away from Astles, using their sausages is a genuine home run for Delight Cafe.