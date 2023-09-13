Foodies have lots of places to visit in Hampshire to sample the best cuisine.

Whether it is fine-dining restaurants, comfy gastro pubs or smaller venues serving unique food from around the world, Portsmouth and Hampshire have many options for people to choose from.

Due to the wide array of choice, it can be hard to figure out where the best places are.

MORE LIKE THIS: 14 restaurants in Hampshire featured in the Michelin Guide 2023

Online booking platform OpenTable keep a ranking of the best places to eat in Hampshire, and produce top 10 lists every month.

Many different venues old and new have appeared on the list for September.

Here are the 10 best places to eat in the county, according to OpenTable. Be sure to click through all the pages to find the best eateries.

1 . The Chequers, Hook - 10 The Chequers in Reading Road, Hook, is the tenth best restaurant and pub in Hampshire, according to Open Table. It specialises in bistro cuisine such as a 14-hour braised beef and ale pie, as well as slow cooked Cornish lamb. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . The White Lion - 9 The White Lion in School Hill, Soberton, is the ninth best restaurant and pub in Hampshire, according to Open Table. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Shanghai 1814, High Street, Southampton - 8 Shanghai 1814 on Southampton High Street is the eighth most booked restaurant in Hampshire, according to OpenTable. They specialise in contemporary Chinese cuisine such as Sichuan chicken. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Meldiz Turkish Restaurant - 7 The Meldiz in Winchester Street, Basingstoke, is the seventh best restaurant and pub in Hampshire, according to Open Table. Note - this is a stock image. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo Sales