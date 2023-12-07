The modern outdoor Whiteley Shopping Centre is sure to draw plenty of shoppers this Christmas, but where are the best places to eat?
As you wander round the shops looking for last minute presents it is easy to get carried away with the crowds, so we looked at the best places to take a break from the madness and grab a bite to eat in Whiteley. Here are all of the eateries in Whiteley, as rated by their customers in Google reviews.
1. Whitely Shopping Centre
Here are 20 Whiteley eateries ranked by Google review Photo: Wenzel's Bakery / Dish Detective / Google
2. Baja Mexicali 4.6
Baja Mexicali is rated 4.6 based on 282 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Cosy atmosphere, wonderful staff, tasty food, great prices and big portions." Photo: -
3. Bar + Block Steakhouse - 4.3
Bar + Block Steakhouse in Whiteley is rated at 4.3 from 870 Google reviews. One person said: "Great staff friendly service, food was served quickly and was amazing! Only thing to be improved is cleanliness of toilets" Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Burger King - 4.2
Burger King in Whiteley is rated at 4.2 from 107 Google reviews. One person commented: "Excellent ambience, prompt service and scrumptious food. Highly recommended." Photo: Contributed