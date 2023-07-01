News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Restaurants near me: Nine of the best fine dining restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Everyday life feels increasingly expensive these days – but there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself.
By David George
Published 8th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 11:01 BST

For many of us, fine dining is a break from the norm and the entire experience is a real treat, with exceptional service and sensational food, providing an upmarket and anecdote-worthy experience.

SEE ALSO: Here are eight of the best places to go for a carvery in the Portsmouth area

In Portsmouth and across Hampshire, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to fine dining.

These restaurants use only the best ingredients, often locally sourced, and hire the best chefs from Hampshire and beyond.

From Michelin-recommended venues to well-loved establishments, these are nine of the best restaurants in the surrounding area.

Some of the fine dining establishments in our area

1. Untitled design (6).jpg

Some of the fine dining establishments in our area Photo: -

Photo Sales
This South Parade restaurant is sadly closing its doors later this year, but tables have been in high demand since the announcement.

2. Restaurant 27, Southsea

This South Parade restaurant is sadly closing its doors later this year, but tables have been in high demand since the announcement. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
This South Street restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and serves classic British dishes with a rustic, yet modern feel.

3. Fat Olives, Emsworth

This South Street restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and serves classic British dishes with a rustic, yet modern feel. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Also listed in the Michelin Guide, 36 on the Quay is known for modern, playful dishes - with gorgeous views over the harbour.

4. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

Also listed in the Michelin Guide, 36 on the Quay is known for modern, playful dishes - with gorgeous views over the harbour. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RestaurantsHampshirePortsmouthMichelin