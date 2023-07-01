Everyday life feels increasingly expensive these days – but there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself.

For many of us, fine dining is a break from the norm and the entire experience is a real treat, with exceptional service and sensational food, providing an upmarket and anecdote-worthy experience.

In Portsmouth and across Hampshire, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to fine dining.

These restaurants use only the best ingredients, often locally sourced, and hire the best chefs from Hampshire and beyond.

From Michelin-recommended venues to well-loved establishments, these are nine of the best restaurants in the surrounding area.

Untitled design (6).jpg Some of the fine dining establishments in our area

Restaurant 27, Southsea This South Parade restaurant is sadly closing its doors later this year, but tables have been in high demand since the announcement.

Fat Olives, Emsworth This South Street restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and serves classic British dishes with a rustic, yet modern feel.

36 on the Quay, Emsworth Also listed in the Michelin Guide, 36 on the Quay is known for modern, playful dishes - with gorgeous views over the harbour.

