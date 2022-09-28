The exterior is instantly recognisable, rich blue mouldings against a white backdrop gives off a distinctly Greek feel.

We walk up the cobbled steps to the door and are welcomed enthusiastically by the warm Rhodes-born owner - Mr Serani - shown to a seat by the window and almost immediately brought a refreshing welcome shot of ouzo and orange juice - ‘Let’s bring summer here,’ announces Mr Serani.

After an understandable wait on what is clearly a busy second week of serving, we order drinks, two bottles of Coca Cola (£3 each), and food at the same time. As we eagerly await our dishes, we gaze over the bustling Bellevue Terrace and even have a view of the peak of a brightly lit Spinnaker. People peer in with interest at the restaurant which only opened last week.

The Dish Detective visited El Greco in Southsea on September 27, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even on a Tuesday the restaurant is alive with guests and packed full of atmosphere, somehow they have taken the stoic English and created an ambience in which the guests are chatting to each other and discussing dishes.

One describes their calamari as ‘delicious’ with a ‘really light batter’ and DD feels a pang of regret for not ordering them.

However this feeling soon disappears when our first dishes arrive in Greek fashion, as and when they are ready, a selection of three dips and pitta (£7.00) and halloumi chips (£6.50). My favourite of the three traditional Greek dips has to be the authentic tzatziki, followed by the tasty feta infused hummus and the melitzanosalata, an aubergine dip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dish Detective visited El Greco in Southsea on September 27, 2022. Chicken souvlaki with salad, tzatziki and chips.

Next up is my favourite meze of the evening and maybe ever, stuffed Portobello mushrooms (£7.50) with graviera cheese, olive oil and feta. This came alongside my companion's main, chicken souvlaki skewer (£12.90) with Mediterranean spices, tzatziki and chips. A sizeable portion which my companion polished clean, making yummy noises as they went.

Shortly after came my shrimp saganaki (£11.90) which I chose to have as a makeshift main alongside a portion of fries (£4), a gamble which paid off. From what we can see, all meze plates are ample portions and I am given no shortage of shrimp which sit in a tomato, ouzo and feta bisque. I wipe up the rich sauce with a chip or two and I barely reach the end before admitting defeat.

To finish the evening as it began, Mr Serani comes over with one final shot of Limoncello, also on the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh off the Greek shores, El Greco is a real restaurant gem serving authentic Greek cuisine. Their website says: ‘Every dish we produce is made with real Greek love’ and that guests will ‘be smiling after you’ve eaten’ with them.

The Dish Detective visited El Greco in Southsea on September 27, 2022. A selection of dips, melitzanosalata, feta hummus and tzatziki with pitta.

Well that was certainly true on this occasion when we were made to feel extremely welcome, walking out the quaint venue stifling laughs, shaking Mr Serani’s hand and promising to return.