Smoked haddock and potato terrine | Recipe of the week

A smoked haddock and potato terrine to impress your friends, by Lawrence Murphy

It has been a pleasure to be able to put food onto plates, pour wine into glasses and see some of our wonderful customers again.

We are now able to meet up with friends and I expect some of you will be celebrating meeting up again by cooking for them.

This smoked haddock and potato terrine makes a great starter for such an occasion as it looks and tastes fantastic.

The added bonus is that it can be made the day before leaving you to concentrate on catching up with your friends.

Ingredients (serves more than 6)

5 naturally smoked haddock fillets

400g new potatoes

Dessert spoon of capers and chives

300ml fish stock

3 leaves gelatine

Sea salt

Method

1. Cook the potatoes in salted water until tender, then run under cold water until cooled.

2. Peel and slice the potatoes.

3. Line a terrine mould with cling film.

4. Trim the fillets of smoked haddock, place on a baking tray and brush with butter.

5. Cook in a pre-heated oven 150c/gas 3 for 10 to 12 minutes until just cooked.

6. While the fish is cooking, heat the fish stock in a saucepan and season. Put the gelatine into cold water to soften and then whisk into the stock. Allow to cool

7. Layer the fish and potato alternatively into the terrine mould and sprinkle in the capers and chives on each layer.

8. When the terrine is full pour on the stock until it comes to the top. Wrap over the cling film and put weights on top to press the terrine down. Put in the fridge for at least 6 hours before serving.