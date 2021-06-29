A new company called By The Beach Southsea Cafe is asking Portsmouth City Council for an alcohol licence for a unit at 27 St George’s Road.

This shop has been closed since December, when Carl Christian Cakes ceased trading after 24 years in business.

From 1945 to 1996, the unit traded as a cafe in which Carl, the son of the cafe owners, worked before starting up his own cake shop.

27 St George's Street, Southsea. Picture: Google Maps

After purchasing 27 St George’s Road in December 2020, two applicants have requested a licence to sell alcohol from 10am to 11pm Monday to Sunday, plus extended hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The bid has faced opposition from nearby residents, who oppose the move at the proposed 30-cover venue.

Some 42 objections were sent in to the council, raising concerns about noise, crime and anti-social behaviour.

Licensing officers said that these were generated after two unsigned flyers were distributed to residents ‘raising (their) fears and concerns’.

Christopher Allen, of Culver Road, said: ‘We wish to very strongly object to the application, particularly the consumption of alcohol outdoors.

‘This is a quiet neighbourhood, within which our road is a cul-de-sac and very much a noise trap.

‘In addition to our own children, there are many other young children living in our road, and in Selsey Avenue which runs off St George's Road.

‘The noise that would be generated, even from regular chatting (which inevitably would get louder with alcohol consumption), will cause great disturbance.’

In their letter to residents, the owners said there had been a ‘gross misinterpretation’ of the plans – including rumours the garden at the back of the cafe and the balcony at the back of house would be used.

But the owners said this is part of their home, and is not part of the application.

They added: ‘We have had many local passers-by who have spoken with us whilst we have been renovating and decorating, without exception all have been very supportive and enthusiastic about our plans.’

The application for a grant of a premises licence at the site will be considered by a Portsmouth City Council committee on July 6.

