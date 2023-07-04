The festival, organised by Portsmouth City Council, will return on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July 2023, packed with more than 50 stalls offering goodies from some of the best food and drink producers in the area.

This year the event is sponsored by Lexus Hedge End and covers a larger area than before, taking in Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne roads and the full length of Avenue De Caen.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, cllr Steve Pitt said: ‘Southsea Food Festival is such a popular and important event for the local economy. My thanks go to our sponsor and partners from the business community who contribute so much to make this event happen. More than ever, our high street and hospitality businesses need supporting. I urge residents and visitors to come along and see what our food and drink businesses have to offer.’

Partners of Southsea Food Festival 2023 From L to R: Paul Playford, Queens Hotel, Jaimie Maddison, Lexus Hedge End, Cllr. Steve Pitt and Jo Scrivener, Hampshire Fare

Sales manager at Lexus Hedge End Jaimie Maddison, said: ‘Lexus Hedge End are delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic event and we would like to thank Portsmouth Council for giving us the opportunity. Lexus’ core values of quality, service and “Omotenshi” are at the heart of everything we do which aligns perfectly with the food businesses showcasing their products. It will be a memorable event for everyone attending.’

The event is also supported by businesses Hovertravel, Hampshire Fare, the Queens Hotel and Wave 105.

Partnerships and development manager at Hovertravel Pat Sowerbutts added: ‘Supporting great events such as the Southsea Food Festival is how Hovertravel plays its part in bringing communities together. Visitors from the Isle of Wight can fly over and walk to Avenue De Caen and Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne roads in a just a few minutes. This will be an experience to suit all tastes, with the opportunity to try out new cuisines, learn a new culinary skill and sip a scrumptious tipple, with a side of live music.’

Food lovers can browse, sample and buy a wide range of products, covering many dietary requirements.

There will be the live music stage, family entertainment, plus loads of great tips from chefs, bakers and industry experts.