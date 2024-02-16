Giovanni Vaccaro, who owns a number of popular restaurants in the Portsmouth area – including O Sole Mio in Port Solent – has taken over the Eldon Arms in in Eldon Street, Southsea from his son Carlo Vaccaro. It comes after Carlo took on the historic venue - which is a Stonegate Group pub - alongside business partners Razvan Ionascu and Ross Macinally - but the trio have decided not to move forward with the venture.

Now, Giovanni has relaunched the Eldon Arms yet again, this time as part English pub and part Italian restaurant. The pub’s seating area and kitchen have been revamped and Mr Vaccaro has unveiled a new menu. He told The News that the relaunched site has enjoyed a “very good” response from customers since it reopened earlier this month.Giovanni said: “I’ve never done a pub before. My son took this pub and then he said ‘dad, I’ve got my full time job as well, can you come and give us a hand?’ I’ve been in partnership with Mr Fortuna from O Sole Mio - a very good friend of the family. I spoke to him and said “are you happy to take over as well?” and he said 'yeah, if you’re happy I’ll follow you. We’d like to try to produce something different. Locals have come in to have a drink - really friendly. They are really happy happy to see something different.”