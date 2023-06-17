News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Southsea's Maya Latin American tapas bar to open new restaurant at former Wicks Bar and Grill in Knowle

Southsea’s Latin tapas restaurant Maya will open a second location at the former Wicks Bar and Grill in Knowle.
By Toby Paine
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

Winchester City Council has approved a premises licence for the restaurant in South Square, Knowle.

REVIEW: Maya in Southsea

A council spokesperson said the licence was granted on May 16 with no objections from other authorities or the public.

Picture: Matt SillsPicture: Matt Sills
Picture: Matt Sills
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site was home to the former Wicks Bar and Grill which closed in December after the council restricted live music events due to noise complaints.

NOW READ: Fashion brand to open pop-up shop at Gunwharf

Business director of Maya, Robert Lee said: ‘The food will be Latin American and it’s small plates so think tapas – but they’re slightly larger than traditional tapas.

‘We cook over charcoal – with this new place because we’ve got a bigger kitchen there’ll be a charcoal oven but I think there will be a few extra bits like smokers and things like that.

Some of the food at Maya Picture: Matt SillsSome of the food at Maya Picture: Matt Sills
Some of the food at Maya Picture: Matt Sills

‘Cocktails are the main thing but we’ve also got a comprehensive wine menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘In Knowle, we will be doing Sunday lunch, we don’t actually do that at Southsea but we feel Knowle has the potential to do that.

‘It will be a Maya-style Sunday lunch, we’re not going to do a standard roast, it’ll be within our concept. It won’t be completely Latin but there will be hints of it.

‘We’ve got to drop the ceiling, we’re losing some of the windows, we’ve got to insulate it and soundproof it because that was part of the issue before, creating too much noise – we’ll only have background music.

‘We’ve probably got 50 covers in Southsea but here we should have up to 70 but it will still have a bar area partly because there is nowhere else in Knowle to have a drink.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If someone’s coming from Fareham, they can come in for a drink before or come in for food and move to the bar after.

‘People can use it as a bar but it’s a restaurant, no-one’s going to drive over just for drinks.’

The Southsea branch of Maya is in Jubilee Terrace and has been open since December 2019.

It’s hoped the restaurant will welcome diners in September.

Related topics:SouthseaLatin