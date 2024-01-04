A statement on the Shenanigans Irish Cafe Facebook page said: “The business can no longer sustain the ever increasing supply and energy costs. Added with the demise of what was once a busy prosperous Southsea, resulting in a noticeable drop in trade. It’s time to swallow my pride, admit defeat and close the doors. I'd like to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us over the years and our many staff who have been the beating heart of the place throughout our time trading. They say all good things must come to an end and I am genuinely gutted to be posting this, but unfortunately it’s a sign of the times and the way the trade is heading if things remain the same! On behalf of myself and the clan, all the very best! It's been a blast.”