Stonegate Group is recruiting staff for several of its pubs and bars across Portsmouth, including The Dockyard, The Liquorist, and The Ferryboat Inn, as well as Slug and Lettuce.

A total of 13 roles are available, ranging from chefs to bar staff.

Tim Painter, director of HR at Stonegate Group, said: ‘We are delighted to bring these exciting opportunities to Portsmouth and we are excited as a business to be able to start doing our bit in rebuilding the local and national economy.

The Dockyard is among several Stonegate venues in Portsmouth on the hunt for new staff. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190821-3797)

‘Hospitality represents over 10 per cent of GDP and after the last year, as the largest pub company in the UK we are ready to do our bit as we move out of lockdown and back to normality.’

Closing dates for applications range from May 17 to May 26.

The group employs more than 13,500 across its 1,270 managed sites, and it is looking for people to fill 1,000 roles across the UK.

Last year saw the group awarded for its treatment of staff, winning the award for Best Pub Employer at the national Publican Awards.

The group’s recruitment drive comes after pub landlords across the city turned to The News to decry the dearth of jobseekers looking for pub work.

Landlords have issued a rallying cry for applicants, with surprised owners increasingly turning to younger candidates and those with less experience as former workers turn their back on the industry.

