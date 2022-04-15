And organising things is made a touch harder as supermarkets close on Easter Sunday,

Now supermarkets in Portsmouth have released their opening hours.

Here's a list of Portsmouth supermarket opening times over Easter.

The usual opening times are often different when it comes to Easter opening hours so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.

We have put together a list of the Easter bank holiday opening hours of all the major supermarkets in the Portsmouth area.

Here is everything you need to know:

What are the supermarket opening times in Portsmouth?

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.

On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

Tesco

The supermarket has stated that their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store.

The opening times for Fratton Tesco Extra over Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 7am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7am – 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 8am – 6pm

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours.

The Asda Portsmouth opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 7am - 11pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 7am – 8pm

Aldi

Opening times at Aldi will vary over the Easter bank holiday.

Aldi recommends using its store locator to check opening times.

The general Easter weekend opening times at Aldi are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 8am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8am – 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 8am – 8pm

Lidl

Lidl is joining the major supermarkets by closing stores on Easter Sunday.

The supermarket recommends checking the opening hours for your nearest store by using their store locator tool.

The full opening hours for the Goldsmith Avenue store are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 8am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8am -10pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 8am – 8pm

Sainsbury's

Store opening times will vary due to location but here are the Sainsbury's opening times over Easter.

Good Friday, April 15: 7am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7am – 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 8am – 8pm

To check your local store's opening times, please see here.

Morrisons

Opening times at each Morrisons supermarket will vary.

Please use the store locator tool to check the opening hours for your nearest Morrisons.

The opening times for the store on Victory Retail Park are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 7am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7am – 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 7am – 8pm

M&S Food Hall

Opening times for each M&S Food Hall will vary.

Please use the M&S store finder to check your store's opening hours over Easter weekend.

The opening times for M&S Food Hall on Ocean Retail Park are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 8am – 8pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8am – 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 8am - 8pm

Waitrose

Waitrose in Southsea will have different opening hours over the weekend.

The opening times are as follows:

Good Friday, April 15: 8am – 8pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 8am – 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: Closed

Easter Monday, April 18: 9am – 5pm