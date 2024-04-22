Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of new dishes will be added to the menus of ten Wetherspoon pubs in ten venues across Portsmouth, Cosham, Fratton, North End, Southsea and Waterlooville. These dishes will include a ramen noodle bowl, shawarma chicken wrap, the small vegetarian brunch wrap, the southern-fried chicken and the small fried halloumi-style cheese.

Ten Wetherspoon pubs in and around Portsmouth will be welcoming brand new dishes to the menu.

There will also be additions to the breakfast menu which will also now feature the fiesta brunch, consisting of poached egg, toast, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled halloumi-style cheese and mushroom salsa. Fresh fruit and yoghurt and American-style pancakes will also be added to the menu. Sticky toffee pudding and Millionaires dessert will be also be added to the dessert menu - all of these new additions will be welcomed on May 1.

