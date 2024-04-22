Ten Hampshire Wetherspoon pubs including The John Jacques and The Sir John Baker to welcome new dishes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of new dishes will be added to the menus of ten Wetherspoon pubs in ten venues across Portsmouth, Cosham, Fratton, North End, Southsea and Waterlooville. These dishes will include a ramen noodle bowl, shawarma chicken wrap, the small vegetarian brunch wrap, the southern-fried chicken and the small fried halloumi-style cheese.
There will also be additions to the breakfast menu which will also now feature the fiesta brunch, consisting of poached egg, toast, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled halloumi-style cheese and mushroom salsa. Fresh fruit and yoghurt and American-style pancakes will also be added to the menu. Sticky toffee pudding and Millionaires dessert will be also be added to the dessert menu - all of these new additions will be welcomed on May 1.
The participating pubs include The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, The John Jacques and The Sir John Baker. The Sir Alec Rose, The First Post, The Crown Inn, The Star, The Parchment Makers, The Lord Palmerston and The Denmead Queen will also all benefit from the new dishes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.