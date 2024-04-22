Ten Hampshire Wetherspoon pubs including The John Jacques and The Sir John Baker to welcome new dishes

Ten Wetherspoon pubs in and around Portsmouth are introducing a number of new dishes to the menus from next month.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:55 BST
A number of new dishes will be added to the menus of ten Wetherspoon pubs in ten venues across Portsmouth, Cosham, Fratton, North End, Southsea and Waterlooville. These dishes will include a ramen noodle bowl, shawarma chicken wrap, the small vegetarian brunch wrap, the southern-fried chicken and the small fried halloumi-style cheese.

There will also be additions to the breakfast menu which will also now feature the fiesta brunch, consisting of poached egg, toast, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled halloumi-style cheese and mushroom salsa. Fresh fruit and yoghurt and American-style pancakes will also be added to the menu. Sticky toffee pudding and Millionaires dessert will be also be added to the dessert menu - all of these new additions will be welcomed on May 1.

The participating pubs include The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, The John Jacques and The Sir John Baker. The Sir Alec Rose, The First Post, The Crown Inn, The Star, The Parchment Makers, The Lord Palmerston and The Denmead Queen will also all benefit from the new dishes.

For more information about Wetherspoon pubs and the menus, click here.

