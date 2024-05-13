Here are 27 of the best local restaurants outside of Portsmouth according to The News readers.Here are 27 of the best local restaurants outside of Portsmouth according to The News readers.
The best local restaurants outside of Portsmouth according to The News readers - Including Kassia Lounge and 36 on the Quay

By Joe Williams
Published 13th May 2024, 15:04 BST
We asked readers of The News to tell us their favourite restaurants outside of Portsmouth, and they didn’t disappoint.

From rural country pubs to chic restaurants there are loads of great restaurants on the city’s doorstep. Our readers provided a number of great suggestions of where to go, including eateries in Petersfield, Emsworth and Chichester.

Here are 27 of the best restaurants outside of Portsmouth according to readers of The News:

One of our readers recommended The Natural Food Deli on Dragon Street, Petersfield. The healthy food café serves a great selection of breakfast and lunch options

1. The Natural Food Deli - Petersfield

One of our readers recommended The Natural Food Deli on Dragon Street, Petersfield. The healthy food café serves a great selection of breakfast and lunch options Photo: Google

Nicolino's Restaurant on North Street, is one of a few Emsworth restaurants recommended to us by readers.

2. Nicolino's Italian Restaurant - Emsworth

Nicolino's Restaurant on North Street, is one of a few Emsworth restaurants recommended to us by readers. Photo: Google

The Kassia Lounge, in Denmead, serves delicious Indian and Bangladeshi inspired food which a number of readers recommended.

3. Kassia Lounge - Denmead

The Kassia Lounge, in Denmead, serves delicious Indian and Bangladeshi inspired food which a number of readers recommended. Photo: Sarah Standing

The Chandlers café in Clanfield specialises in coffee and cakes but their menu has a lot more besides.

4. The Chandlers café in Clanfield

The Chandlers café in Clanfield specialises in coffee and cakes but their menu has a lot more besides. Photo: Matthew Clark

