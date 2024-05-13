From rural country pubs to chic restaurants there are loads of great restaurants on the city’s doorstep. Our readers provided a number of great suggestions of where to go, including eateries in Petersfield, Emsworth and Chichester.
Here are 27 of the best restaurants outside of Portsmouth according to readers of The News:
1. The Natural Food Deli - Petersfield
One of our readers recommended The Natural Food Deli on Dragon Street, Petersfield. The healthy food café serves a great selection of breakfast and lunch options Photo: Google
2. Nicolino's Italian Restaurant - Emsworth
Nicolino's Restaurant on North Street, is one of a few Emsworth restaurants recommended to us by readers. Photo: Google
3. Kassia Lounge - Denmead
The Kassia Lounge, in Denmead, serves delicious Indian and Bangladeshi inspired food which a number of readers recommended. Photo: Sarah Standing
4. The Chandlers café in Clanfield
The Chandlers café in Clanfield specialises in coffee and cakes but their menu has a lot more besides. Photo: Matthew Clark