With so many fantastic pizza and Italian restaurants across our area it can be difficult to decide which one serves up the best slice.
To help you decide, staff at The Portsmouth News have been sharing their best recommendations to tickle your taste buds from across the city and its surrounding towns.
1. Fantastic pizzas are on offer from across the area including these ones from Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville
Some of the pizzas at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Giorgio's Pizza
With a sit-in, delivery and takeaway restaurant Waterlooville, and a takeaway and delivery restaurant in Hilsea, Portsmouth, Giorgio's offers its fantastic stone-baked pizzas - including its popular 20 inch offerings. Giorgio's, The Precinct, London Rd, Waterlooville PO7 7DT (023 9225 0597) and London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth PO2 9LD (023 9265 2858) Photo: Contributed
3. The Panormus Pizzeria
Found in the Outside-In food court The Panormus Pizzeria is a firm favourite with many in the city - and can be supplemented with offerings from other vendors from inside the food court. Middle Street, Portsmouth, PO5 4BP (023 9235 5313) Photo: Contributed
4. Mamma Mia Pizzeria
Offering pizza, pasta and salad, this little gem in Fratton Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5BX offers fantastic food for collection and delivery as well as a small space for eating in. (023 9234 9811) Photo: Google Streetview