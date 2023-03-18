News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
8 hours ago Man who crashed 'death trap' BMW killing girlfriend jailed
9 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
13 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
14 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
16 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

The best pizza restaurants in the Portsmouth area - according to News staff

With so many fantastic pizza and Italian restaurants across our area it can be difficult to decide which one serves up the best slice.

By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Mar 2023, 00:13 GMT

To help you decide, staff at The Portsmouth News have been sharing their best recommendations to tickle your taste buds from across the city and its surrounding towns.

Some of the pizzas at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Fantastic pizzas are on offer from across the area including these ones from Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville

Some of the pizzas at Giorgio's Pizza, Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
With a sit-in, delivery and takeaway restaurant Waterlooville, and a takeaway and delivery restaurant in Hilsea, Portsmouth, Giorgio's offers its fantastic stone-baked pizzas - including its popular 20 inch offerings. Giorgio's, The Precinct, London Rd, Waterlooville PO7 7DT (023 9225 0597) and London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth PO2 9LD (023 9265 2858)

2. Giorgio's Pizza

With a sit-in, delivery and takeaway restaurant Waterlooville, and a takeaway and delivery restaurant in Hilsea, Portsmouth, Giorgio's offers its fantastic stone-baked pizzas - including its popular 20 inch offerings. Giorgio's, The Precinct, London Rd, Waterlooville PO7 7DT (023 9225 0597) and London Road, Hilsea, Portsmouth PO2 9LD (023 9265 2858) Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Found in the Outside-In food court The Panormus Pizzeria is a firm favourite with many in the city - and can be supplemented with offerings from other vendors from inside the food court. Middle Street, Portsmouth, PO5 4BP (023 9235 5313)

3. The Panormus Pizzeria

Found in the Outside-In food court The Panormus Pizzeria is a firm favourite with many in the city - and can be supplemented with offerings from other vendors from inside the food court. Middle Street, Portsmouth, PO5 4BP (023 9235 5313) Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Offering pizza, pasta and salad, this little gem in Fratton Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5BX offers fantastic food for collection and delivery as well as a small space for eating in. (023 9234 9811)

4. Mamma Mia Pizzeria

Offering pizza, pasta and salad, this little gem in Fratton Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5BX offers fantastic food for collection and delivery as well as a small space for eating in. (023 9234 9811) Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Portsmouth