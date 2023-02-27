The Country Pantry, in Highland Road, Southsea was given a score of zero on January 12 – making it just one out of two of Portsmouth's 401 restaurants, cafes and canteens with a zero rating.

In Gosport New Kung Fu Wok Limited in Rowner Road was given one out of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere Deep Blue Restaurant, on South Parade Pier, Southsea was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on January 12.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window

And there were top marks for Bridgemary, Rowner, Woodcot Community Association in Wych Lane, Gosport, Gosport And Fareham Rugby Club at Gosport And Fareham Rfc, Dolphin Crescent, Gosport, T&J Chinese Takeaway in Anstice Court, Lee-On-The-Solent.

Helen's Teas, and Hungry Monsters, both in Whittle Avenue, Fareham were also given a score of five on February 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad