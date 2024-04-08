Best Pubs: The Mutton at Hazeley Heath and The Old Fort recognised in National Pub & Bar Awards 2024
The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, Hampshire, and The Old Fort, Seaview, Isle of Wight, have both been bagged the title of county winner of the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.
The award wins are part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards, which each year crowns nearly 100 County Winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving each site a unique platform to promote themselves and increase guest footfall from locals and visitors alike.
Held in London, the final will welcome all 94 County Winners to come together and celebrate their achievements, before discovering which venues will go on to become Regional Winners.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things - One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment. Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.” The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
