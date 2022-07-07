The peak age of hangover blues

Thick head after big night out can worsen with age

The study, conducted by greetings card marketplace thortful.com, polled Brits on the ages at which our attitudes start to change around going out, as well as when we feel our hangover starts to get really bad.

Although this may come as a shock to some, the study showed that the average age we feel our hangover worsen is 34, writes Christine Emelone..

It found that people turning 35 are unable to go out for more than one night in a row.

The survey also found that when we turn 37 all we really want is our pyjamas and the sofa, rather than a night on the dancefloor.

Explaining why our hangovers do get worse with age, Dr Deborah Lee at Dr Fox Online Pharmacy said: “Little research has been conducted on the severity of hangovers with ageing.

“Hangovers are likely to worsen with age because of the activity of the key enzymes involved in alcohol breakdown.

"Older people have less muscle and more fat, plus the distribution of water within the body alters as we age.

"The end result is higher levels of blood alcohol which take longer to metabolise.”

The study went on to reveal that, the ages that socialise the most by going out for drinks are millennials and Gen Z.

A quarter (25 per cent) of those aged 18 to 24 said they go out once a week, with over one in five (21 per cent) going out two to three times a week.

However, this age group also had the highest number of those going out every day for drinks, with 6% saying this.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson at thortful said: “Many of us like to reflect on our younger years for many reasons.

"One of those being envious of the fact that our younger selves thought they knew what a bad hangover felt like!

"With this in mind, we wanted to find out when the nation thinks their hangover starts to worsen.