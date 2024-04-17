The Roebuck Inn to close following landlords announcement of departure: 'It has been an absolute pleasure'
The Roebuck Inn, which is sat in Droxford Road, Wickham, is a family friendly venue which has been a popular choice over the years - but sadly, it is due to close at the end of the working week. The closure comes as the landlords have decided to leave the venue due to increasing costs and the announcement has left customers worried about the pub’s future. The landlords posted their announcement on social media.
The Facebook post said: “Due to ever increasing costs it is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to leave the pub.We would like to thank all our customers for there support over the past few years and it has been an absolute pleasure to serve you all. The pub will be open this week as usual & our last day will be Friday 19th April our usual menu and drinks (subject to availability) will be on offer.We would like to wish the Roebuck Inn good fortune in its future & it continues to receive the amazing support we had.”
