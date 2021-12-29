The Southsea Village | Restaurant review

The Dish Detective's pizza at Southsea Village.

So while visiting Southsea one chilly December evening it occurred to this serial gastronome to see what pub grub was on offer in the area.

One nightlife hotspot in the south of the city centres around Palmerston Road and so, having already tried many of the watering holes there, the aptly named The Southsea Village was a clear choice.

With its modern take on a rustic aesthetic out front, The Southsea Village exudes familiarity and a sense of cosiness.

Southsea Village, Palmerston Road.

This is extended inside with seating for those just looking to sample the pub’s many ales on tap, as well as tables and booths for those in search of a meal.

TVs are also set up for whenever an important football match is on, as well as loud pop music being played for those in the mood for a proper night out.

My companion and I are greeted at the door by a friendly waitress in a mask and encouraged to pick a spot.

We choose one of the booths further towards the back of the venue to position ourselves away from the music so we are able to chat.

On first inspection the menu we are given appears to be standard pub fare with sides such as nachos and chicken wings, and mains including burgers.

But we know that like its sister pub, The Guildhall Village in the city centre, it is well known for its freshly-made pizza.

There are 15 pizzas to choose from, with the basics like margherita and pepperoni as well as more adventurous toppings like fajita-spiced chicken and brie with spinach and mushrooms.

After many minutes spent pondering, I opt for the kidding around pizza (£11.75), which is topped with goat’s cheese, red onion and red pepper.

My companion chooses the fun-guy burger (£11.50) – a vegetarian patty with mushroom, barbecue sauce, onion rings and fries.

We are also informed that as it is a Friday we can benefit from a two-for-one deal on cocktails. It would be rude not to sample the only Pompey-themed drink – the rambunctious dinlo (£6.95).

Like many pubs, The Southsea Village operates an order at bar system so we come away with our cocktails after paying for everything.

Made with a mix of Captain Morgan’s dark rum, Malibu, pineapple and ginger beer, the rambunctious dinlo is a tasty drink - sweet and fruity but not overpoweringly so.

You can also taste the alcohol content making it good value, especially considering the two-for-one deal.

Our meals are delivered to the table extremely quickly – potentially a Dish Detective record when thinking back to all the venues reviewed over the years.

Both are well presented. My companion’s burger comes with a very generous portion of fries – they joke about whether they will manage to finish them all… spoiler, they do.

She says her veggie burger is tasty and similar in flavour to falafel. The barbeque sauce keeps it moist, while the onion rings offer a crunch. She is satisfied with her choice and too full up to even consider a dessert.

We both agree, however, that my pizza steals the show.

The dough is cooked to perfection.

Although it is a thin base it avoids being completely crispy as can sometimes be the case when overcooked and instead maintains some softness in the middle.

It has plenty of toppings, with the goat’s cheese deliciously complemented by the onion and pepper.

Begrudgingly I have to offer my friend a couple of slices as it’s too good not to share.

Despite the vast quantity of food we clear our plates and eventually leave The Southsea Village heavier but happier.

It’s somewhere we will definitely return to try more of the vast pizza menu and recommend you do too!

RATINGS (Out of five)

Food: 4

Value: 4

Ambience: 3

Child friendly: 3

Tel: (023) 9298 7634

