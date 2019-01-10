These are the 15 best restaurants in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor
Deciding on a restaurant for a meal out can be a tricky decision - especially when there are so many great options to choose from.
Thursday 10 January 2019 14:34
So if you're having trouble making your mind up, these 15 restaurants are rated as the very best in Portsmouth, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Restaurant 27
Restaurant 27 never fails to deliver. The service is friendly and efficient, the staff very knowledgeable and passionate."'Average rating: 5/5
Google
other
2. Algarve's Grill
"Fantastic atmosphere, service and food. Even got a free drink at the end of the meal. Hidden gem that I would definitely recommend."'Average rating: 4.5/5
Shutterstock
other
3. Montparnasse
"Superb food and wine. A quality establishment where they care. Attention to detail with every course, great staff. Excellent value for money too. Cant wait to return."'Average rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
4. Bodrum Restaurant
"Friendly restaurant which welcomes everyone from people dining alone to large groups. Generous portions, an extremely diverse menu, and an excellent value selection of set meals."'Average rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
View more