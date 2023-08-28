News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 14 places that serve up good fish and chips, according to Tripadviser

There’s nothing better than having a portion of fish and chips near the sea over a bank holiday.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

After an eventful weekend with Victorious Festival and CarFest 2023 both taking place in Hampshire, there is no better way to unwind than having a relaxing bank holiday Monday with a fish and chip dinner.

From takeaways to pubs and restaurants that serve up the famous delicacy, there is something for everyone in a range of different settings.

Here are 14 places you can get fish and chips:

Fish and Chips from an English Fish and Chip Shop (photo: adobe.com)

1. Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips from an English Fish and Chip Shop (photo: adobe.com) Photo: Ben - stock.adobe.com

Ship Anson is positioned in an ideal location if you are looking for a place to get fish and chips.

2. The Ship Anson, Portsea

Ship Anson is positioned in an ideal location if you are looking for a place to get fish and chips. Photo: Sarah Standing

The Fisherman's Kitchen, at 4 Clarendon Road, Southsea, has been a hit with locals and the venue has a lot of regulars.

3. Fisherman's Kitchen Chip Shop, Southsea

The Fisherman's Kitchen, at 4 Clarendon Road, Southsea, has been a hit with locals and the venue has a lot of regulars. Photo: Sam Stephenson

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most highly-rated cafes in the city - and with good reason. It offers a delicious fish and chip dinner and is a popular choice with many.

4. The Spinnaker Cafe, Old Portsmouth

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most highly-rated cafes in the city - and with good reason. It offers a delicious fish and chip dinner and is a popular choice with many. Photo: Google Maps

