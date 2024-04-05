A spokesperson for the chain said: “At a time when everyone is feeling the pinch Tortilla is offering half a million lucky guests the unbelievable deal so they can experience the taste of sunny Mexico and Californian style burritos. To grab one of the free medium burritos at Tortilla on National Burrito Day (Thursday 4, April 2024) head to Tortilla after 2pm. The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 and that includes guacamole.”