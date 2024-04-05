Tortilla - a chain which has a restaurant at the Portsmouth shopping centre - gave visitors the chance to claim a free medium burrito or naked burrito bowl on Thursday, April 4.
A spokesperson for the chain said: “At a time when everyone is feeling the pinch Tortilla is offering half a million lucky guests the unbelievable deal so they can experience the taste of sunny Mexico and Californian style burritos. To grab one of the free medium burritos at Tortilla on National Burrito Day (Thursday 4, April 2024) head to Tortilla after 2pm. The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 and that includes guacamole.”
Here are seven fantastic pictures from the World Burrito Day giveaway:
