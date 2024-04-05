Tortilla Gunwharf Quays giveaway sees Portsmouth customers flock to enjoy free treats for National Burrito Day - in pictures

Portsmouth foodies arrived in their droves to claim a free meal at a Gunwharf Quays restaurant as it celebrated National Burrito Day.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 12:53 BST

Tortilla - a chain which has a restaurant at the Portsmouth shopping centre - gave visitors the chance to claim a free medium burrito or naked burrito bowl on Thursday, April 4.

A spokesperson for the chain said: “At a time when everyone is feeling the pinch Tortilla is offering half a million lucky guests the unbelievable deal so they can experience the taste of sunny Mexico and Californian style burritos. To grab one of the free medium burritos at Tortilla on National Burrito Day (Thursday 4, April 2024) head to Tortilla after 2pm. The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 and that includes guacamole.”

Here are seven fantastic pictures from the World Burrito Day giveaway:

Queues outside Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays for the free burritos.Picture: Mike Cooter

1. World Burrito Day at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays

Queues outside Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays for the free burritos.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Store Manager Carl Cramman (33) at Tortilla in Gunwharf Quays where the burrito giveaway took place.Picture: Mike Cooter

2. World Burrito Day at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays

Store Manager Carl Cramman (33) at Tortilla in Gunwharf Quays where the burrito giveaway took place.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

A satisfied customer at the big burrito giveaway at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Mike Cooter

3. World Burrito Day at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays

A satisfied customer at the big burrito giveaway at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

The big burrito giveaway at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Mike Cooter

4. World Burrito Day at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays

The big burrito giveaway at Tortilla, Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

